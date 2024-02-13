Yenepoya Holds AOMSI-IDA Sanjeevini Programme

Mangaluru: The Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Yenepoya Dental College in association with the Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India (AOMSI) and the Indian Dental Association (IDA) – Dakshina Kannada branch, conducted AOMSI-IDA Sanjeevini Program in conjunction with Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons Day celebration on 13th February 2024 at the Yenepoya Dental College Auditorium.

The Head of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Dr Jagadishchandra welcomed the gathering which was followed by the lighting of the lamp and address by the Chief Guest Dr Arvind Bhat K G, President of the IDA-Dakshina Kannada branch.

The Guest of Honour Dr B H Sripathi Rao, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) spoke about the growth of the specialty which was followed by the Presidential address by the Principal of Yenepoya Dental College Dr Laxmikanth Chatra. Dr Prathiba proposed the vote of thanks. Dr. Varsha Upadya compered the event.

Dr Vinayakrishna spoke about Basic Life Support, Dr Akshatha about medical emergencies and Dr Ashwin Harekal about pre-malignant lesions and cancer screening. The program was attended by faculty members, private practitioners, interns and post-graduate students.