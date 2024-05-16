Yenepoya holds ‘Astra’24 South India Intercollegiate Allied Sports Fest

Mangaluru: The Astra’24 South India Intercollegiate Allied Sports Fest, organized by Yenepoya School of Allied Health Sciences in association with the Department of Physical Education, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), was a monumental success. This event provided a vibrant platform for allied health sciences students to showcase their athletic prowess and sportsmanship. The fest facilitated a sense of belonging and camaraderie among participants hailing from diverse institutions, fostering a spirit of unity and friendly competition.

Dr Maji Jose, Dean of Student Affairs at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), and Mr Mohammed Ithban, former under 22 Karnataka volleyball team captain, graced the occasion as esteemed chief guests, adding prestige and motivation to the event. In the Badminton Men’s category, MAHE Manipal emerged victorious, displaying exceptional skill and determination, while Yenepoya Faculty of Allied and Healthcare Professions exhibited commendable gameplay to secure the runners-up position, showcasing their talent and competitive spirit.

The Badminton Women’s category witnessed a stellar performance from Yenepoya Faculty of Allied and Healthcare Professions, clinching the first prize with their remarkable proficiency and agility on the court. KMC Mangalore demonstrated resilience and skill, earning the runners-up position through their tenacity and determination.

The Volleyball Men’s event was fiercely contested, with Yenepoya Faculty of Allied Healthcare Professions emerging triumphant, showcasing their teamwork and dedication. SAHS Salem displayed commendable sportsmanship as the runners-up, reflecting their talent and competitive spirit.

Heartfelt congratulations are extended to all the winners and participants for their outstanding performances and unwavering dedication to sportsmanship. Astra’24 truly embodied the essence of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and athletic excellence.