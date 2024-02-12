Yenepoya holds National Conference on ‘ntegrating technology in public health: The way forward’

Mangaluru: The Department of Community Health Nursing, Yenepoya Nursing college organized a national conference on “Integrating technology in public health: The way forward” on 09 February 2024 at the Yendurance Zone, Yenepoya (Deemed to to) University.

The chief guest Dr. Ritesh Aeron, Director, Digital Health, Health Systems Transformation Platform, New Delhi emphasized on the importance of adapting digital technology in personal and professional life. In his presidential address, Dr. Sripathi Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be) University emphasized on personal touch of health providers in service delivery as we adopt digital healthcare technology.

Dr. Leena KC, Principal, of Yenepoya Nursing College welcomed the gathering. Mrs. Savitha Naik, proposed the vote of thanks.

Total of 110 delegates from various states attended the conference.