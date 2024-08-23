Yenepoya MCH Pledges to Prevent Mosquito-Borne Diseases on ‘World Mosquito Day’

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Medical College Hospital observed World Mosquito Day on 20 August 2024 at the Deralakatte Campus.

The World Mosquito Day was observed with an oath-taking ceremony, wherein the attendees pledged to Protect themselves and family from Mosquito-caused diseases.

The importance of Mosquito Day steps for preventing Mosquito-borne diseases was detailed by Dr Habib Rahaman A.A, Medical Superintendent, and Dr Nagraj Shet, Assistant Medical Superintendent. They also briefed about the role of Yenepoya Medical College Hospital in creating awareness against mosquitoes and the diseases they spread.

Vijayanand Shetty, Senior Marketing Executive administered the oath to the gathering. The hospital Officials Dr Vijeta Thingalaya, Quality Officer, Muhammed Sabith P, Deputy Hospital Operations Officer, Nelvin Nelson, Deputy Manager along with the attendees and the patient bystanders took the pledge to protect themselves and family members from Malaria, filarial, Dengue, Chikungunya, Zika virus, and Japanese encephalitis that is spread by mosquitoes.

The event was a success in raising awareness regarding mosquito-borne diseases and the means to prevent them.