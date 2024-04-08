Yenepoya Medical College Hospital Celebrates World Health Day on April 8

Mangaluru: The Celebration was organized by Yenepoya Medical College Hospital on 8th April 2024, Monday at the Campus, in Deralakatte on the account of the World Health Day celebrated on 07 April 2024. The formal event was followed by the inauguration of the Mobile NCD clinic and Medical Screening of the patients.

The Chief Guest of the program, Dr M S Moosabba Principal Yenepoya Medical College, inaugurated the Mobile NCD clinic. In the address to the he urged to all the attendee to give special importance to the health and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Dr Habib Rahaman A.A, Medical Superintendent, Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, in his presidential address briefed on the state of the art facility at the hospital that provides quality healthcare to the patient at an affordable cost. The event was graced with the presence of the Guests of Honors Dr Abhay Nirgude, Dean, Faculty of Medicine, Dr Akshay K.M. HOD, Community Medicine, Dr Janardhan Aithal, Professor & HOD Department of Orthopedics, Dr Sandesh, Assistant Professor, Department of Pediatric.

Dr Abhay Nirgude encouraged all to avail the benefits of the Mobile NCD clinic while briefing about its facilities. After the inauguration of the Mobile NCD clinic, the Bone Density Test was conducted for the general public and the CPR training was facilitated for them.

Dr Nagaraj Shet, Assistant Medical Superintendent of YMCH in his keynote address shined the lights on the commitment of the Institution towards healthcare, education, screening and patient care, upholding the rights of the patients and general public. The hospital provides qualitative treatments to the patients from across the countries empanelled with government cashless insurance schemes. The hospital treats six to seven lakh out-patients and around sixty thousand to seventy thousand in-patients in a year. The hospital provides free tratements to the patients across India under the Prime Ministers, Ayushman Bharath Scheme

Mr Vijayananda Shetty, Senior Marketing Executive YMCH delivered the Welcome address. The Vote of Thanks was delivered by Ms Sushmitha, AHO, YMCH. The event witnessed the enthusiastic presence of the Nursing Superintendent, Deputy Hospital Operations Officer, Deputy Manager, Assistant Hospitals Operation Officers and Section Heads of YMCH.