Yenepoya Medical College Hospital Deralakatte to Celebrate ‘World Blood Donor Day’ on June 14

Mangaluru: The Yenepoya Medical College Hospital Blood Centre in association with the District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit (DAPCU), Dakshina Kannada, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Karnataka will be organising “World Blood Donor Day” on June 14th, 2024, at the Dental College Auditorium, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Campus, Deralakatte, Mangalore.

The programme will be inaugurated by the Chief guest Dr H.R Thimmaiah, District Health & Family Welfare Officer, Dakshina Kannada. Dr Badarudeen MN, District TB & Aids Control Officer, and Dr Habib Rahaman A.A, Medical Superintendent, YMC Hospital will be the Guests of Honour. The programme will be presided over by Dr K.S. Gangadhara Somayaji, Registrar, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University). Dr Indira S Puthran, Chief Medical Officer, YMCH Blood Centre will welcome the gathering.

The day also marks an opportunity to thank volunteers and blood donors for their contributions. For 2024, the WHO theme is “20 years of celebrating giving: thank you blood donors!” According to the WHO, the theme will put light on thanking and recognizing the millions of voluntary blood donors who have contributed to the health and well-being of millions of people around the world.

As a part of WBDD, YMCH Blood Centre is also organising Voluntary Blood Donation Week from 10/06/2024 to 16/06/2024. An E-poster and Reel Making Competitions have been organised to create awareness among students about Blood donation.