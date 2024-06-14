Yenepoya Medical College Hospital Observes World Blood Donor Day

Mangaluru: The Yenepoya Medical College Hospital Blood Centre in association with the District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit (DAPCU), Dakshina Kannada, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Karnataka, observed the “World Blood Donor Day” on June 14, at the Dental College Auditorium, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Campus, Deralakatte, Mangalore.

Dr Badarudeen MN, District TB & Aids Control Officer inaugurated the occasion and said, “World Blood Donor Day” – honours the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner who discovered the ABO system.

This year’s WHO theme is “20 years of celebrating giving: thank you blood donors!” highlighting the essential role blood donors play in saving lives.

Dakshina Kannada district has 14 blood banks and 3 storage centres of which YMCH Blood Centre stands next to Wenlock Blood Centre in the collection of blood. Around 72,000 blood units were collected last year from 700 camps. 1 in 7 people require blood at a given point in time”. Blood donation can be done by anyone in the age group of 18-65 years. Low Hemoglobin, Hypertension and in certain diseases blood donation is deferred.”

Dr K S Gangadhara Somayaji, Registrar, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) said, “We know the importance of blood, only when we are in need. I appreciate all the organizers conducting voluntary blood donations and also acknowledge our blood center staff, going to camps at different areas to collect blood.”

Dr Habib Rahaman A A, Medical Superintendent, YMC Hospital was the Guest of Honor. Dr Indira S Puthran, Chief Medical Officer, YMCH Blood Centre welcomed the gathering. Dr Vidya Rekha R Kamath presented the Blood Centre report and Dr Gloria Quadros delivered the vote of thanks.

Various blood donor organizations were felicitated for their contribution to society on this occasion. Prizes were distributed to E-poster design and reel-making competition winners.



