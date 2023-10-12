Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences College holds ‘Asana Darshana’

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences College and Hospital organised “Asana Darshana” – An Interdisciplinary Training Program by the Department of Yoga. Which was an innovative and Integrated training session conducted on 7 October 2023 at the AYUSH campus auditorium.

The event was presided over by Dr Puneeth R I/c Principal, Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences College. Dr Prabha Adhikari Head of the Geriatric Medicine Department at Yenepoya Medical College was the chief guest for the inaugural programme. She spoke on the importance of yoga in daily life. Welcoming to guests was done by Mr Ajith, Assistant Professor and Dr Sunita D’Souza introduced the guests. The vote of thanks was extended by Dr Vidya Hiremath Organizing secretary Department of Yoga, Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences College for the inaugural session. Later it continued with the technical session. Philosophical Background of Yogasanas was delivered by Dr Puneeth R I/c Principal, Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences College followed by Anatomical Correlations of Yoga Asanas was delivered by Dr Kumaraswamy Assistant Professor, Department of Anatomy Yenepoya Medical College.

Instructions and Demonstration of Yogasana by teaching the Techniques of Advanced Yogasanas was conducted by Dr Ashwath Hegde, My Yoga My Life Winner, Somyoga Nature Cure Clinic Sirsi. Neuromuscular Changes During Yoga asanas was dealt with by Dr Ahrsia, Assistant Professor Department of Physiology, Yenepoya Medical College. Biochemical Adaptations in Muscle During Yogasanas was dealt with by Dr Nithin U Associate Professor Department of Biochemistry Yenepoya Medical College. Shaizana Sheik hosted the programme. Three batches of Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences College attended the programme