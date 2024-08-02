Yenepoya Nursing College Holds International Conference on Exploring the Boundless Horizons of Mixed Method Research: Integrating Insights and Advancing Healthcare

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Nursing College, constituent unit of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Mangaluru organized an International Conference in collaboration with Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI), Karnataka State Branch on 2nd & 3rd August 2024, on the theme “Exploring the Boundless Horizons of Mixed Method Research: Integrating Insights and Advancing Healthcare”.

The inaugural event was held on 2nd August 2024. The event commenced with an invocation followed by a welcome address by Dr Leena K C, Dean of Yenepoya Nursing College.

The program featured lamp lighting by dignitaries, followed by a video message by the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly U T Khader, highlighting the importance of nursing care in society.

The Chief Guest Dr B.L. Sujatha Rathod, Director of Medical Education, Govt of Karnataka addressed the gathering and she focused on the importance of mixed-method research in the field of medicine and nursing. The Guest of Honour Dr Rajeswari Devi appreciated the quality-oriented initiatives by the Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) which is reflected in the establishment as one of the best Universities in India.

Dr M Vijayakumar Vice Chancellor, Dr B H Sripathi Rao, Dr Gangadhara Somayaji K S Registrar, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Dr Theresa L Mendonca, Chairperson, Nursing Education & Research, TNAI, Karnataka Branch graced the occasion. Dr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) presided over the function. The conference souvenir was released. Dr Binsha Pappachan C, Organizing Secretary proposed the vote of thanks. Around 300 participants across 15 states of the country and abroad participated in the conference through offline and online modes.



