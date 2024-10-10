Yenepoya observes World Mental Health Day with ‘Psynergy ’24’

Mangaluru: In recognition of World Mental Health Day, the Department of Clinical Psychology, in collaboration with the psychology club Cogniverse, organized a two-day event titled ‘Psynergy’ under the theme “It is time to prioritize mental health in the workplace.” This initiative aimed to raise awareness regarding mental health challenges in professional settings and to cultivate a culture of support and well-being within the workplace.

The first day of the event featured public engagement through a series of creative performances. The inauguration was graced by the Vice Principal, Dr. Beena HB, the Head of the Department, Dr. Deepa Rasquinha, and the conveners, Mrs. Jennifer and Ms. Mahima Shetty, alongside faculty members from the Department of Clinical Psychology.

Following the formal opening, participants showcased various performances, including a captivating flash mob, a lively music jamming session, and an impactful drama skit that poignantly depicted the mental health struggles faced by corporate employees. These performances were strategically designed to creatively raise awareness about the significance of mental health in the workplace. To extend the initiative’s reach, these performances were also staged at Fiza by Nexus Mall in Mangalore, allowing the general public to engage with the event and further disseminate mental health awareness within the community.

The second day of Psynergy featured interactive booths and workshops that provided practical stress-relief strategies tailored to workplace environments. Various batches set up booths offering unique activities such as DIY stress balls, bubble wrap popping, journaling, and gratitude exercises, all aimed at facilitating self-reflection and promoting mental well-being.

These hands-on activities created an engaging atmosphere for students and attendees to explore diverse aspects of mental health. Additionally, a specialized workshop titled ‘Mindfluence’ was conducted for both teaching and non-teaching staff, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance and recognizing early signs of stress or burnout.

To foster broader student engagement, a series of competitions were held, including ‘Fractured Focus’ (photography), ‘Let’s Face It’ (face painting), ‘Reel-y Good’ (reel making), and ‘Pixels of Positivity’ (e-poster making). These competitions encouraged students to express the importance of mental health through various artistic mediums.

Overall, ‘Psynergy’ successfully underscored the vital importance of mental health in the workplace, fostering an informative and supportive community by engaging students, faculty, and the public in meaningful dialogue and activities. Through this initiative, the event not only raised awareness but also contributed to the development of a culture that prioritizes mental well-being in professional settings.