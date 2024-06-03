Yenepoya observes ‘World No Tobacco Day’

Mangaluru: The Centre for Substance Abuse Prevention, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), along with the ‘CFSAP-Satellite Unit’ of Yenepoya Dental College, observed “World No Tobacco Day” on May 31st, 2024.

The event featured messages on the ill effects of tobacco, conveyed through mime, skits, and video presentations by students of Yenepoya Dental College to patients and their bystanders at Yenepoya Medical and Dental College Hospitals.

Dr Habib Rahaman A. A., the Medical Superintendent of Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, was the Chief Guest, and Dr L. K. Chatra, the Principal of Yenepoya Dental College, was the Guest of Honour. During the event, approximately 150 individuals, including patients and their bystanders, took an anti-tobacco pledge administered by Mr Bharathkumar, Dental Patient coordinator. Dr Hassan Sarfaras, Vice Principal, and other faculty members actively participated. The program was organized by Dr Maji Jose, Dr Shruti Nayak, Dr Syed Miqdad, Dr Sowmya, and Dr Shafees Koya.