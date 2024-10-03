Yenepoya Pharmacy College & Research Centre and Yenepoya Homeopathy Medical College’s NSS Units host Successful Special Camp and Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Pharmacy College & Research Centre and Yenepoya Homeopathy Medical College’s NSS Units recently hosted a successful special camp and Gandhi Jayanti celebration at Mudungar Katte Government Higher Primary School in Balepuni. The event was inaugurated by Dr. M. Vijayakumar, Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya University, who also hoisted the flag.

The guest list was impressive, with Sri S.K. Pandey, Undersecretary, Government of India, attending as the Guest of Honour, and Mr. Carthiguene, Regional Director, also in attendance. Other notable dignitaries included Mrs. Sukanya Rai, President of Balepuni Gram Panchayat, Mr. Ahmed Basheer, Vice President of Balepuni Gram Panchayat, Dr. Mohammed Gulzar Ahmed, Principal and Dean of Yenepoya Pharmacy College and Research Centre, and Dr. Shivaprasad K, Dean of Yenepoya Homeopathy Medical College and Hospital.

The program was well attended, with school staff, parents, panchayat members, and college faculty all in attendance. This event is a testament to the colleges’ commitment to community service and social responsibility. Yenepoya University has a strong track record of engagement with the community, with various initiatives and outreach programs.