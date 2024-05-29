YMBA performs Gana-Homa and mass Sathyanarayana Puja at Moya Nagari, Badlapur

Mumbai: The members of Young Mens Bovi Association, one of the oldest associations of Moya community in Mumbai performed Gana-Homa and mass Sathyanarayana Maha Puja at the Cottages of Moya Nagari, Chon, Badlapur near Mumbai on 26th May 2024.

Members who visited the site one day before for making necessary arrangements also performed Bhajan in the premises from 7 pm to 10 pm. Anand C. Ail, Chandrashekhar G. Ail, Sandeep B. Ail, Bhaskar K. Uchil & Tharanath A. Uchil also took active part in the arrangements.

The puja was performed at the old Cottage, Naga Temple and Shiv Mandir on 26th May 2024 from 7 am to 8 am.

The Gana-Homa was performed by Shri Raghupati Bhatt & team of Dombivli, at 9 am led by Anantachandra Sagar & Sandhya A. Sagar. After distribution of the Prasadam, breakfast was served for all the members present.

From 11 am the mass Sathyanarayana Maha Puja was performed and at 1 pm. The Mangalarathi was lead by Yashavantha A.K. & Smt. Lakshmi Y.K. and others.

All the devotees prayed for the unity of YMBA members and progress of the Association and for the ultimate welfare of the community members.

After lunch, a get-together was held with the youth members of the community where discussions were held about the future course of action of the Association. Rachit S. Ail, Vikshit V. Udyawar, Jashit Udyawar, Preet U. Ail, Naman K. Udyawar, Ekansh Adka, Kum. Sakshi Udyawar, Kum. Prachi Udyawar and others showed keen interest in taking the Association to a great heights. They promised to come up with their suggestions and proposals very soon. Senior members like Devendra G. Ayoor, Tharanath A. Uchil, Dinkar T. Uchil , Yashoda Battappady, Ravi Vittal, Kripakar Kumble, Chandra Vamanjoor, Shailesh Udyawar, Treasurer, Subhash Chandra Uchil, Shri Suresh Vamanjoor and others also helped for the success of the programme.

General Secretary Kishore S. Udyawar, delivered the vote of thanks.