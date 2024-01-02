YNC & YINS Hold lamp lighting and oath-taking ceremony

Mangaluru: The lamp lighting and oath-taking ceremony of the 22nd batch of B.Sc Nursing, 21st batch of General Nursing & Midwifery students was held on January 2nd 2024 at the Yendurance Zone, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Deralakatte.

The lamp lighting ceremony signifies the entry of nursing students to the profession and the light symbolises the enlightenment, experience, love, care and comfort provided by nurses to their patients.

Dr K T Moly, Principal of Amrita College of Nursing, Kerala was the chief guest. In her address, she stressed on the importance of maintaining mental hygiene to become a good nurse using good food, daily routine, positive thoughts and correct recreation. She also said that the nature of a nurse should be like a flowing river.

Mrs Briget D’Silva, Chief Nursing Officer, Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, Deralakatte Mangaluru was the guest of honour and Dr Priya Reshma Aranha, Vice Principal, Yenepoya Nursing College was present for the program.

Dr Leena KC, Principal, Yenepoya Nursing College administered the oath to the budding nurses. In her presidential address, she said to imbibe the values of the profession, use the ample opportunities provided by the institution and become competent nurses.

Mr Gireesh GR, UG coordinator spoke on the significance of the day. Mrs Pavithra, I B.Sc Nursing Class coordinator welcomed the gathering and Mrs Sharin Neetal D’Souza, I GNM class coordinator delivered the vote of thanks, Mrs Joyce and Mrs Vineesha compered the program.

The dignitaries and faculty of Yenepoya Nursing College lit the lamps of 154 novice nursing students.



