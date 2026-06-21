Yoga a panacea for keeping diseases at bay, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that Yoga is a panacea for preventing lifestyle-related diseases, especially as the incidence of diseases has increased significantly in recent times.

Therefore, everyone should practise yoga regularly to stay healthy, he added.

He was speaking at the 12th International Day of Yoga programme organised near the Food Court at Juhu Beach. Chairman of the Legislative Council Prof. Ram Shinde, Member of Parliament Ravindra Waikar, MLA Amit Satam, and BJP leaders Shivprakash, Keshav Upadhye, Pawan Tripathi, Deepti Waikar, Usha Ben and others were present on the dais.

The Chief Minister said that a person who practises yoga consistently is capable of successfully facing challenges under any mental circumstances. He stressed the need to promote and popularise the science of yoga. He also appealed to people to practise yoga regularly to keep their bodies healthy and their minds calm and cheerful.

Recalling India’s contribution to the global recognition of yoga, the Chief Minister said that India had proposed the observance of the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the United Nations. It is one of the fastest-approved resolutions in the history of the United Nations and was adopted without any opposition.

“Today, yoga is practised across the world in accordance with India’s proposal. The world has recognised the importance of yoga for physical and mental well-being,” the CM Said.

He also noted that there is growing global interest in yogic science and yoga therapy,” he added.

Emphasising that a human being is not merely a physical body but also comprises the mind and the soul, the Chief Minister said that the human mind is intrinsically connected with nature. “Therefore, the science of yoga considers the body, mind and soul as an integrated whole. Yoga helps restore the relationship between the mind and the elements of nature. Regular practice of yoga not only improves physical health but also strengthens mental resilience,” he noted.

Shivprakash also addressed the gathering on the occasion. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis performed various yoga asanas during the programme. Yoga instructors and a large number of citizens participated in the event.