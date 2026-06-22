Yoga Day Celebrated with Grand Fervour in Doha; Karnataka Sangha Qatar’s Massive Turnout Earns Praise from Ambassador

Doha: The International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 was celebrated with great fervour at the UDST Cricket Ground in Doha. The Embassy of India in Qatar organised the event in association with its apex community bodies: the Indian Sports Centre (ISC), Indian Cultural Centre (ICC), Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF), and Indian Business and Professionals Council (IBPC) Qatar. This mega event attracted a large gathering of yoga enthusiasts from various expatriate communities.

Held under the global theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” the event highlighted yoga’s role in promoting longevity, vitality, and well-being.

Global Diplomats and Qatari Dignitaries Grace the Event

The occasion was graced by His Excellency Mr. Vipul, Ambassador of India to Qatar, who attended as the Chief Guest. The event was further distinguished by the presence of prominent members of the diplomatic corps and esteemed Qatari dignitaries, underscoring the significant bilateral and global implications of the celebration.

Among the distinguished guests were His Excellency Mr. Hammoudi Al-Sheikh, Ambassador of the Central African Republic to Qatar; Mr. Khalid Abdul Rahman Al Fakroo, Advisor at the Ministry of Labour; Mr. Khalid Al Fakroo, Senior Engineer at Qatar Energy; Mr. Abdul Aziz Al Mannai, Chairman of Mannai Corporation; and Ms. Alaa Soleiman, a celebrated player of the Qatar Women’s National Basketball Team.

The successful execution of the large-scale event was made possible through the guidance, strategic planning, and dedication of senior diplomatic and administrative officials. Special appreciation was extended to His Excellency Mr. Vipul, Ambassador of India to Qatar; Mr. Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission; Mr. Vaibhav Tandle, First Secretary (Economics and Commerce); and Mr. Ish Singhal, First Secretary (Labour & Community Welfare, Visa & OCI).

A special note of gratitude was also expressed to Mr. Harish Pandey, First Secretary (Education & Culture) at the Embassy of India. His leadership, coordination, and meticulous planning played a crucial role in ensuring the event’s resounding success.

Karnataka Sangha Qatar Records Highest Participation

Among the numerous socio-cultural organisations present, Karnataka Sangha Qatar (KSQ) stood out with the largest participation. Led by KSQ President Mr. Subramanya Hebbagelu and members of the Managing Committee, the association turned out in large numbers to support the wellness initiative.

The KSQ contingent actively participated in the mass yoga session, performing various asanas and pranayama techniques with remarkable discipline and enthusiasm.

The association’s impressive turnout and vibrant presence earned special recognition from His Excellency Mr. Vipul, Ambassador of India to Qatar, who commended Karnataka Sangha Qatar for its enthusiastic participation and continued efforts in promoting health, wellness, and community unity.

Cultural Yoga Dance Captivates Audience

Adding a unique artistic dimension to the event, Karnataka Sangha Qatar presented a captivating Cultural Yoga Dance performance. The beautifully choreographed presentation featured outstanding performances by Ashwini C. B., Niveda C. B., and Amir Zahraoui, who served as the Yoga Masters for the sequence.

The seamless blend of traditional Indian culture, music, and advanced yoga postures captivated the audience, diplomats, and dignitaries alike, making it one of the major highlights of the International Day of Yoga celebrations in Doha.