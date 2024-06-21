‘Yoga is heritage of our elders and sages,’ says Shivakumar as K’taka celebrates IYD in grand style

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that Yoga is the heritage of ‘our elders and sages’ after participating in a grand function in Bengaluru which was organised to celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day (IYD) on Friday.

“Yoga is the heritage of our elders and sages. Yoga transcends the boundaries of caste, religion, and nations. We are sharing the 5,000-year-old Indian tradition with the rest of the world. Our culture and traditions need to be protected and strengthened,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The state government had organised the Yoga programme in front of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru which was led by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and others.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also participated in the Yoga event in Bellary. Popular South Indian actress Sreeleela, Minister for Labour Santosh Lad, Shwaasa Guru Vachananda Swamiji, and others also took part in the event.

“We are celebrating International Yoga Day in a grand style. Yoga has a 5,000-year history, and the whole world has accepted our tradition and culture by celebrating Yoga Day,” Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar told the gathering.

He said that it is the duty of everyone to encourage others to practice Yoga and added that the Karnataka Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao has made arrangements to celebrate International Yoga Day for 10 days, which is commendable.

“Rao has already discussed introducing Yoga classes for students in schools and colleges, and we are seriously considering implementing it through the Ayush department,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that the Karnataka government is celebrating the 10th anniversary of IYD to instil mental and physical health among the people.



