Yogi launches ‘Swachh Teerth Campaign’ in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, launched the Swachh Teerth Campaign by sweeping the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya.

The chief minister urged people to make Ayodhya the cleanest city in view of the arrival of Lord Shri Ram and ensure the cleaning of all the religious, tourist, pilgrimage sites.

The chief minister also flagged off the sanitation vehicles of the Municipal Corporation.

He said that the Lord Ram is arriving after a wait of 500 years. Every Ram devotee is eager to extend greetings. He said that a cleanliness campaign should be conducted in every village-city, pilgrimage sites, places of religious tourism, and other public places for the whole week.

He asked people to keep the entire state including Ayodhya clean by involving teachers, students, Mangal Dals, and social workers in this campaign.

Temples, hospitals, schools, roads, streets and public places should be cleaned and public awareness should be increased to avoid the use of single-use plastic.