Young Prodigy Ilaf Abdul Qadir Etches his name into Annals of the ‘Noble Book of World Records’

Young Prodigy Ilaf Abdul Qadir Etches his name into the Annals of the ‘Noble Book of World Records, ‘executing a staggering 387 Aerial Punches within sixty seconds

“In the realm of martial arts, a young prodigy by the name of Ilaf Abdul Qadir, hailing from Kankandy, Mangaluru, has emerged as a beacon of excellence. At the tender age of eight, while being a diligent second-grade scholar at Presidency School, Mangaluru, Master Ilaf has not only embraced the rigorous discipline of karate but has also soared to remarkable heights under the tutelage of his esteemed parents, Mohammed Mustafa Kannur and Asiya Juveria, as well as his distinguished coach, Mohammed Nadeem.

The young karateka’s prowess was on full display when he etched his name into the annals of the Noble Book of World Records, executing a staggering 387 aerial punches within the span of sixty seconds. This extraordinary achievement was unveiled to the world during the prestigious Karate Carnival, convened by the Shorin Ryu Karate Association at the esteemed Samaj Mandir Moodabidri on the thirteenth of January in the year 2024.

Commencing his odyssey in the world of karate in the year 2023 with a vision to reach unparalleled milestones, Master Ilaf’s aspirations were brought to fruition through the unyielding support of his progenitors and the sage guidance of his coach, Mr Mohammed Nadeem, accredited by both the World Karate Federation and the Shorin Ryu Karate Association.

Master Ilaf’s repertoire of accolades is adorned with distinguished placements in competitive kumite—securing the runner-up position at a national-level contest and championing first place at two state-level invitational karate competitions. His journey stands as an inspiring chronicle of youthful determination, parental support, and the profound impact of mentorship in the martial arts.”