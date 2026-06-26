Youth Arrested for Selling MDMA in Malpe; Property Worth Rs 1.52 Lakh Seized

Udupi: The Malpe Police have arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly selling the banned narcotic substance MDMA to college students and members of the public. Police also seized MDMA, a scooter, and other property worth Rs 1.52 lakh from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Syed Mohammed Mehraj (19), son of Syed Mansoor, a resident of Swarna Residency near Akashvani, Brahmavar, and a native of J.M. Cross Road, Muslim Mohalla, Shirur.

The arrest was made during an operation led by Udupi Sub-Divisional Police Officer Belliyappa K.U. and Malpe Police Inspector Ramachandra Nayak. Acting on credible information that the accused was in possession of MDMA and was selling the contraband to college students and the general public in Kaup, Brahmavar, Udupi, and Manipal, the police conducted a raid at a public place in Kodavoor village, Malpe, in Udupi taluk and apprehended him.

During the operation, police seized 1.03 grams of MDMA, a scooter allegedly used to transport the narcotic substance, and other articles. The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 1.52 lakh.

A case has been registered at Malpe Police Station under Crime No. 68/2026 for offences punishable under Sections 8(c) and 22(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The accused was produced before the jurisdictional court, which remanded him to judicial custody.