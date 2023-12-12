Youth brutally attacked in K’taka for misbehaving with girl, Hindu activists demand action



Davanagere: An incident of a youth being brutally attacked allegedly for misbehaving with a girl was reported from Karnataka’s Davanagere district on Tuesday.

Condemning the incident, the parents of the boy and Hindu activists have demanded action against the attackers.

Srinivas, a resident of Jalinagar in Davanagere city was attacked by a group on Sunday evening. The attackers after the assault dumped him in an isolated place later.

After gaining consciousness, the youth managed to call his parents. Presently, the victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The family members and Hindu activists have alleged that the police have not initiated action regarding the culprits.

Hindu activists have claimed that it is a case of moral policing. They said, “If the youth had misbehaved, he should have been handed over to the police or a complaint should have been registered against him. Instead, the group had brutally assaulted him.”

“After the assault, a police complaint was registered against the youth. This is a conspiracy and attackers must be arrested,” demanded the Hindu activists.

The parents of the attacked youth had maintained that the boy got engaged recently and was getting married soon . They refused the allegations against him. The sources said that the victim was dragged to Shaadi Mahal area and attacked brutally.

The police are yet to react to the attack on the youth.