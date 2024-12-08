Youth Link by the Youth Commission, Mangalore Diocese

Mangaluru: The Youth Link program, organized by the Youth Commission of Mangalore Diocese, was a vibrant and spiritually enriching event held with the participation of multiple youth organizations. The day’s events began at 8:45 a.m. with registration and breakfast, allowing the attendees to connect and prepare for the day ahead.

Inaugural Session

The inauguration began at 9:15 a.m. with a prayer led by YCS (Young Christian Students). The event was seamlessly compered by Mr. Joysten, a member of AICUF (All India Catholic University Federation), and featured an innovative inauguration idea presented by Jesus Youth.

The ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest, Fr. Santhosh Rodrigues, Director of the Pastoral Institute, Bajjodi. In his keynote message, Fr. Rodrigues encouraged the youth to be the “light of the world,” emphasizing the importance of connecting with the Lord to lead a joyful and purposeful life.

The guest speakers included:

Mr. Cris Crasta from MFC (Missionary Families of Christ), shared a heartfelt testimony on the joy and transformation that comes from being with the Lord.

Mr. William D’Souza, a member of the Sodality of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, elaborated on the importance of taking up opportunities to grow spiritually and serve the community.

The event coordinator, Jaison Crasta, delivered the welcome address, while Riyona Lobo, Joint Secretary of the Commission, expressed gratitude through a vote of thanks.

Session Highlights

Praise and Worship: Led by MFC and Jesus Youth, this session set a spiritual tone, uplifting the attendees.

Website Launch: Mr. William D’Souza officially launched the Commission’s website, www.yuvajyothi.in.

Presentations and Icebreakers:

Various youth groups showcased their missions and contributions.

Mr. William D’Souza presented on the Sodality of the Immaculate, inspiring the youth to take up leadership roles.

Engaging icebreakers were conducted by ICYM and YCS, promoting teamwork and camaraderie.

Informative presentations by Jesus Youth, ICYM, MFC, YCS, and AICUF offered insights into their respective movements and their impact on the community.

Concluding the Event

The program culminated in a Holy Eucharist celebrated by Rev. Fr. Alwyn D’Souza, Director of the Family Life Service Center, which brought everyone together in prayer and thanksgiving. The day concluded with the official website launch, marking a significant step forward in the collaborative efforts of the youth organizations.

The Youth Link program was an inspiring gathering that fostered collaboration, faith, and growth among young individuals, motivating them to lead by example and live in communion with the Lord.

PC: Clanute cj