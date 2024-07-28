Youth must embrace responsibility towards towards Viksit Bharat goal



New Delhi: Youth must embrace the responsibility to contribute towards the betterment of the country and help it realise the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Labour and Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, said on Sunday.

Chairing a session with a youth delegation that represented India at the BRICS Youth Summit held in Ulyanovsk, Russia, he highlighted the importance of aligning the ‘My Bharat’ platform with activities that resonate with youth.

The minister stressed that these activities should be featured prominently on the My Bharat platform to maximise their impact. He informed the participants that the views and suggestions they shared would play a crucial role in improving the My Bharat portal.

“These contributions are vital for enhancing its outreach among the youth, ensuring the platform effectively addresses their needs and encourages greater engagement in national development initiatives,” Mandaviya emphasised. The portal provides a unique opportunity for young people to explore various volunteering, experiential learning, and skill-building opportunities, establish new connections and create a positive impact in the communities.