Youth throng Shivaji Park demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over NEET paper leak

Mumbai: A massive crowd of youths gathered at the Shivaji Park on Friday to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue.

Holding the Tricolour, the protesting youth sang the National Anthem.

Prominent figures, including Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, Sharmila Thackeray, Tushar Gandhi, and actor Atul Kulkarni participated in the event.

During the protest, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Abhijit Dipke interacted with the youth of Mumbai over a phone call connected via Aaditya Thackeray.

Aaditya Thackeray held a phone conversation with Abhijit Dipke who expressed his gratitude to Uddhav Thackeray for supporting the CJP, Ladakh climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, and the students right from day one.

Dipke shared that CJP spokespersons met with Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Friday and submitted three key demands, reiterating that CJP and the students remain firm on their demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

Speaking to Dipke, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray said, “We have to change the system by securing this resignation. This is a new India, and it will not bow down.”

Addressing the youth gathered at the Shivaji Park, the Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray said, “This is the second time in four days that we are meeting at this very spot. Day before yesterday I went to Delhi, and now we will meet again on Sunday. We are all Indians, and that is our primary identity.”

The Shiv Sena-UBT Chief added, “Those who ruled until today by instilling fear and forcing us to forget our identity need to witness this scene. Delhi will have to listen to this ‘Jan Ki Baat’ (people’s voice). Students were brutally cane-charged in Delhi. The government may have guns and lathis in their hands, but we hold the Tricolour. We stand before you with the National Anthem — let’s see whether the Tricolour wins or your dictatorship.”

Aaditya Thackeray said, “Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike has ended, and we should all express our gratitude to him. While the fast has ended, the agitation has not.”

He told the people at the rally that Abhijit Dipke and other youths are continuing the protest in Delhi and stressed that their collective voice must reach the national capital.

Aaditya Thackeray appealed to the people to remain relentless until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Questioning the gathering, he asked, “Can you ever be friends with those after enduring their cane-charge?”

Praising the protesters, MNS leader Amit Thackeray remarked that their strength was making waves all the way to Delhi.

Patting the backs of the organisers, he said that they were doing a commendable job.

Speaking at the Shivaji park protest, Amit Thackeray said, “Your voice is reaching Delhi, and your strength is visible there. We have all become your followers now. You don’t need to do anything extra. We came here today to ensure no one lays a finger on you and that no legal cases are filed against you. You are doing a fantastic job. The country has been ignited because of you. Things are going extremely well, and the government has been forced onto the backfoot. It is our young men and women who have pushed such a tyrannical government onto the defensive.”

He also added, “I haven’t come here to speak much; I am here just to experience this moment. If any of you wish to speak, please come up to the stage. Your protest is going very well. I am going to step down, stand among you, and sing the National Anthem.”

Aaditya Thackeray said, “Now, you can protest wherever you want; no one will touch you. Can you be friends with them after being cane-charged? Can you be friends with those behind paper leaks? Can you be friends with those who violate the Constitution? Can you be friends with those who divide people along Hindu-Muslim lines? Can you be friends with those who flee abroad during times of crisis? Will you sit quietly until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns?”

He concluded by calling on the protesters not to back down until the Union Education Minister steps down.