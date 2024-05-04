YS Sharmila worried over ‘mental state’ of brother Jagan



Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh unit Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila Reddy said on Saturday that she is worried about the mental state of her brother and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Slamming Jagan Mohan Reddy for the allegation that she joined the Congress party at the direction of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) N. Chandrababu Naidu, she wanted to know why he sees Naidu in everything.

Sharmila told mediapersons that she is sending a mirror as a gift to Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Whom do you find in the mirror? Is it yourself ? Or Chandrababu?” she asked while displaying a mirror.

On Jagan Reddy’s allegation that Chandrababu Naidu is controlling her, Sharmila dared him to show proof of the same.

“He is saying I joined Congress on Chandrababu Naidu’s direction. Did I undertake 3,200 km padyatra on his direction. Did I walk for Samaikyandhra on his direction? Did I undertake the Odarpu yatra in Telangana on his direction? Did I run the Bye Bye Babu campaign on his order,” she asked, referring to the campaigns she undertook while being in the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress.

Sharmila also lashed out at Jagan for accusing Y.S. Suneetha Reddy of joining hands with Chandrababu Naidu.

She asked how he could make the allegation against Suneetha, who is fighting for justice for her slain father and their uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Recalling that when Vivekananda Reddy was murdered, Jagan had accused the involvement of then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and had demanded a CBI inquiry, but after becoming the chief minister, Jagan said there was no need for a CBI probe.

She demanded him to explain to people why he took a U-turn.

She also asked Jagan to clarify why he fielded Y.S. Avinash Reddy once again from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency as YSR Congress candidate despite the CBI naming him as an accused in the murder case.

Sharmila, who is contesting election from Kadapa, reiterated her allegation that Jagan was behind adding the name of their father and late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) in the disproportionate assets cases filed by the CBI.

Sharmila claimed that it was Jagan who got a petition filed by Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy in the court to add YSR’s name and later rewarded him with the post of Additional Advocate General.

She denied Jagan’s allegation that Congress had got YSR’s name added to the case and alleged that it was he who added YSR’s name to save himself.

Sharmila also claimed that Sudhakar Reddy was appointed to the post six days after Jagan took oath as the chief minister.