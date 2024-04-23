Zelensky, Biden discuss aid for Ukraine over phone



Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he has discussed the allocation of a new aid package for Ukraine in a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden.

Zelensky added on Monday on Telegram that Biden assured him that he would sign the bill envisaging allocating military aid to Ukraine as soon as it is approved by the US Senate, Xinhua news agency reported.

The defence package is expected to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence as well as long-range and artillery capabilities, the Ukrainian President said.

Zelensky added that he also discussed with Biden the work on a bilateral security agreement and the preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland slated for mid-June.

On Saturday, the US House of Representatives approved the new aid package for Kiev worth about $61 billion.

According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the package includes $49.9 billion for military assistance.

To come into force, the bill on embarking the aid for Ukraine has to be approved by the US Senate and signed by Biden.