1 in 9 adults in US experience Long Covid: CDC



Los Angeles: About one in nine adults in the US who have ever had Covid-19 continue to experience Long Covid with a wide range of symptoms, according to new data of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

To bolster Long Covid research efforts, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced on Tuesday that it is investing an additional $515 million over the next four years into the Researching Covid to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative, a nationwide research program to fully understand, diagnose and treat Long Covid.

Nearly 90,000 adults and children are participating in RECOVER observational studies through more than 300 clinical research sites across the country, Xinhua news agency reported, citing NIH.

RECOVER findings, including the identification of major symptom clusters, are helping clinical researchers broaden the identification of Long Covid in their patients and ultimately helping to inform diagnosis, treatment and care for all those suffering from Long Covid, said NIH.