Congress infighting: Shivakumar camp asserts for leadership change in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Infighting within Karnataka Congress came out in the open on Tuesday, coinciding with the visit of the National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, as Deputy Chief Minister and State President D. K. Shivakumar’s camp has asserted for leadership change in the state.

Sources reveal that the move by the Deputy CM Shivakumar’s camp is to counter Minister for Cooperation K. N. Rajanna’s statement, indicating big changes in state politics sooner. He had further stated that he is ready for the State President post.

Minister Rajanna is a close confidant of CM Siddaramaiah.

The development has gained significance as AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is holding one-on-one meetings with party MLAs for the second consecutive day in Bengaluru.

MLA from Ramanagara, Iqbal Hussain, a close associate of Deputy CM Shivakumar, openly stated that there is a need for a change in leadership in the state. “I don’t care if the party issues a notice. Let them do what they want. I want a change — a change in leadership. I will express my opinion to Surjewala about replacing the Chief Minister,” he said.

By the end of the day, Shivakumar issued a notice to MLA Iqbal Hussain, slamming him for issuing a public statement on leadership change and directing him to issue clarification in a week’s time.

H. C. Balakrishna, MLA from Magadi and Shivakumar’s supporter, echoed similar views, stating that Shivakumar is likely to become the Chief Minister. “Shivakumar has contributed to the party for many years. He played a key role in bringing the Congress to power along with Siddaramaiah during the Assembly elections,” he said.

“The opportunity should be given to him as well,” Balakrishna added.

Countering these statements, K. Raghavendra Hitnal, Congress MLA from Koppal, asserted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will continue in office for the full term and that there is no question of a leadership change.

Reacting to the public statements made by Congress MLAs demanding leadership change, Deputy CM Shivakumar on Tuesday warned that notices would be issued to all those who approach the media.

“I will strengthen the hands of CM Siddaramaiah,” he said.

“No one needs to be concerned. These meetings are purely organisational. Party office-bearers have been changed across the country. It’s not about leadership change in the state,” Shivakumar clarified.

“This is about bringing discipline. Apart from that, there is no issue of leadership change. The matter has not come up at all. None of us is concerned. Our focus is the 2028 Karnataka state Assembly elections,” Shivakumar stated.

“I will issue a notice to Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain for publicly demanding a leadership change. No one should approach the media. I will convey the same to MLAs Iqbal Hussain, B. R. Patil, and H. C. Balakrishna,” he said.

“Siddaramaiah is the CM, and we need to strengthen both his leadership and the government,” Shivakumar emphasised.



