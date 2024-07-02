1 killed in shooting in Seattle

San Francisco: A person died in a shooting in Seattle, the US state of Washington, according to police.

Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the city’s Capitol Hill neighbourhood around 12:30 a.m. on Monday and found a person who had been shot, according to the Seattle Police Department as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Police said it was not yet clear what led to the shooting, and they have not identified any suspects.