10-day long Training program TRIQUETRA to be held at Kalangann from Feb 17

Mangaluru: TRIQUETRA – A 10-day long Training program has been organized by Kalakul, the Theatre repertory run by Mandd Sobhann, in association with Karnataka State Dr Gangubai Hanagal Music and Performing Arts University, here at Kalaangann, Shakthinagar from 17th to 26th of February. The language of communication will be English and Hindi.

Savita Rani (PhD), A graduate of the National School of Drama, New Delhi specialising in acting (2008) will be present as the chief trainer. Currently, she works as an independent performer, researcher, writer, director, and acting trainer. Her practice is inclusive, cross-disciplinary, self-reflective and introspective. She is a grantee of the Serendipity Arts Foundation theatre grant project 2020-21. Vidhhu Uchhil and Vikas Kalakul will join her.

The timing of the Training session has been set to 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., as per the convenience of college students. The key aspects of the training program will include Physical Aspects in Performance, Body Movement, Expressions, Performative Text, Improvisations, Characterisation, and Solo/Collective Scene Making.

A training Fee of Rs 1,000/- will be charged per participant. As a part of the Program 2 Plays, ‘Restlessness in Pieces’ – An English solo performance by Savita Rani and ‘Nimnnem Utor’ – A Konkani play by Team Mandd will be Performed on the 25th at 5:30 p.m. During the conclusion ceremony on the 26th, Certificates will be issued to all the participants.