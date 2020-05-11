Spread the love



















10 new COVID-19 cases raise Karnataka tally to 858



Bengaluru: Karnataka registered 10 new COVID-19 positive cases in the past 19 hours, raising the state’s tally to 858, an official said on Monday.

“To date, 858 coronavirus positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 31 deaths and 422 discharges,” said a health official.

After three days of more than 40 cases being unearthed, the number of positive cases in the past 19 hours fell to 10.

Of the new cases, Davangere contributed 3, followed by Bagalkote and Bidar 2 each and Kalaburagi, Shiggavi in Haveri and Vijayapura, 1 each.

Except two patients with a travel history to Mumbai in Maharashtra and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the top COVID-19 hotspots in India, the rest are all contacts of earlier cases.

Barring a 56-year-old Davangere woman and a 50-year-old Bidar man, all other cases are below 38.

According to the state COVID-19 dashboard information portal, active cases rose to 65 in Davangere, followed by Bagalkote, 39, Bidar, 13, Kalaburagi, 22, Haveri, 3 and Vijayapura 14.