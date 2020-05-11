Spread the love



















First Batch of 177 Stranded Indians in Dubai to Reach Mangaluru on May 12

Mangaluru: “The first batch of 177 passengers stranded in Dubai will reach Mangaluru on May 12. The flight carrying the first batch of 177 passengers will land at 10:00 pm at the Mangaluru International Airport”, said IAS officer Rahul Shinde in a meeting held here at the Mangala Hall, Mangaluru City Corporation on May 11.

Addressing the officers, Rahul Shinde said, “The district administration has made all the arrangements to bring from UAE the stranded Kannadigas from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Medical check-up of all the passengers will be done at the Airport. One hundred seventy-seven passengers from UAE will land at the Mangaluru International Airport. The district administration has arranged 17 hotels and 12 Hostels for the passengers to remain in quarantine. The officers deployed at the Airport will collect all the necessary information of the passengers”.

Rahul further said, “We have appointed officers to check the hotel booking, vehicle and Hotel quarantine arrangements for the passengers while receiving them in the Airport. The officers should visit all the places and provide information.”

Rahul also said, “We will divide the passengers in the A and B category. Those who have fever, cough and cold will be considered as A category and will be quarantined at the Wenlock COVID Hospital for 14 days. During quarantine, they will be given the necessary treatment. Those who have no symptoms will be considered as category B and will be quarantined in Hotels or Hostels. We have also arranged online bookings for rooms at the airport hotels. Vehicles to drop the passengers to hotels are arranged.”

DHO Dr Ramachandra Bayari, MCC Environment officer Madhu Manohar and other officials were also present.