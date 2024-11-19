100-year-old school declared Waqf property, claims K’taka BJP

Chikkaballapur: Karnataka BJP alleged on Tuesday that a 100-year-old school has been declared as the Waqf property in Chikkaballapur district of the state.

The party has also stated that a dargah has also come up in the school premises and a green flag is hoisted in the place of the national flag.

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka led a delegation of the state BJP unit to the school on Tuesday.

“Sir M. Visvesvaraya had studied in this school from grades 1 to 4. Several companies have contributed CSR funds to develop the school, which is equipped with a proper compound wall. However, a mosque has been constructed within the school premises,” Ashoka said.

He questioned how a dargah could come up within the compound of a school with a 100-year history.

He further charged that the state government is encouraging the religious conversion of school children.

“Declaring this site and the school he attended as Waqf property is unacceptable. A green flag has also been hoisted on the school premises, replacing the Tricolour. The green flag is flown here throughout the year. What kind of message does this send to the students? Such flags are not seen inside schools anywhere else,” he claimed.

He alleged that Congress talks about the Tricolour but has allowed a green flag to be hoisted here.

“How can children study with the mosque’s loudspeakers blaring daily? This is encouragement for religious conversion,” he claimed.

He added that when he announced his visit to the school, there was an attempt made to immediately change the land records.

“This is the power of the opposition. The Waqf Board is attempting to seize land trodden by Visvesvaraya, which is unacceptable,” he underlined.

He also criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that no land records of farmers and others would be changed.

“A farmer in this area has held land for three generations, but now the land record shows it as Waqf property. Similarly, during my visit to Chikkamma Temple in Srirangapatna, in Mandya district, the Waqf entry was removed from its land records. Such changes must be made for all affected properties. Waqf Board is like a rogue demon, spreading fires everywhere,” he claimed.



