12 new Covid-19 cases raise Karnataka’s tally to 705

Bengaluru: Twelve new Covid-19 cases on Thursday raised Karnataka’s tally to 705 even as a 55-year-old woman succumbed to the virus, said an official. “As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, cumulatively 705 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 30 deaths and 366 discharges,” said a health official.

In the past 24 hours, 12 people got discharged, rising the number of cured persons to 366 in the state. Among the 12 discharges, Bidar accounted for 3, Vijayapura, Bengaluru Urban and Kalaburagi (2 each) and Ballari, Mysuru and Bagalkote (1 each).

Of the 308 active cases, 302 are isolated at designated hospitals and are stable, except six patients in ICU.

During the day, a 55-year-old woman from Davangere, 266 km northwest from here, succumbed to Covid-19. “Positive case 694 died on Thursday at a designated hospital,” said a health official. The deceased also suffered from diabetes, hypertension and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

She was on ventilator when she died of Covid-19, recording Karnataka’s 30th death and Davangere’s fourth. There was no death on Wednesday.

Of the 12 new cases, three each are from Davangere, Badami in Bagalkote and Kalaburagi, and one each from Hirebagewadi in Belagavi, Dharwad and Bengaluru Urban.

With three new cases, Davangere is battling 47 cases, out of which 42 are active. Of the new cases, eight were women and four men, including a 13-year-old girl.

Among the new cases, seven were contacts of the earlier cases and four are also suffering from Influenza Like Illness (ILI).