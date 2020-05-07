Spread the love



















Karnataka CM cautions units on reopening post-Vizag tragedy



Bengaluru: As styrene gas leak killed 11 people in Visakhapatnam when LG Polymer attempted to restart plant on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa sounded a note of caution to all industries.

“It’s unfortunate that the tragic event of the gas leak occurred in Visakhapatnam. Such an event should never recur. In this context, managers who are starting their businesses two months later should take this gas disaster as a warning lesson,” tweeted Yediyurappa.

Evoking memories of 1984 Bhopal gas catastrophe, hapless people were seen crashing everywhere in Gopalapatnam and other places on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, a port city by the Bay of Bengal in Andhra Pradesh on the east coast of India.

“We request that production be commenced only after ensuring all precautions,” Yediyurappa told industries, forced to shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Select businesses are slowly limping back to life in Karnataka following the government easing some restrictions to revive economic activities crippled by the virus.