12 people wounded in shooting near US Ohio festival

Washington: At least 12 people were shot near a community festival in Toledo, US state of Ohio, with two in critical condition.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon (local time).

It appeared there were at least two people who were “probably shooting at each other,” Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan said, adding that police are still searching for the suspects and advise the public to avoid the surrounding areas.

Toledo Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in an area near the Old West End Festival at approximately 5:37 p.m. local time (2137 GMT) and discovered multiple shooting victims. The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Old West End Festival is a two-day event featuring live music, food markets, house tours and shopping.

Earlier on Wednesday, a teenager was killed and three people wounded in a shooting after a US California high school graduation ceremony, according to local media.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of a high school in Northern California, CBS reported, citing a local police spokesperson.

On May 18, at least five people were killed in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego (ICSD) in southern California, including three victims and two suspected shooters, according to police.

The San Diego Police Department said on X that officers were on scene at ICSD, located in the 7050 block of Eckstrom Avenue, following reports of an active shooter situation.

The threat was later “neutralised,” the department said in a follow-up post.

Police officers told reporters at the scene that authorities received reports of an active shooter at the centre at about 11:43 a.m. local time (1843 GMT) on May 18. Officers arrived within four minutes and found three deceased individuals outside the building.

Meanwhile, police also received reports of additional gunfire a few blocks away from the centre.

A landscaper working nearby was also shot at but was uninjured, according to police.

Shortly afterwards, officers found a vehicle in the middle of the street in the 3800 block of Hatton Street, with two dead men inside believed to be the shooters involved in the incident.

The two suspects were identified as teenagers, aged 17 and 18. They “appear to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds,” San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said.

Police said that because of the location of the attack, they are considering the incident a “hate crime” until proven otherwise.