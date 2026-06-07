Pakistan: Zakhakhel tribesmen block highway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over targetted killings

Islamabad: Zakhakhel tribesmen blocked the main highway leading to the Torkham border point in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and announced that they would take up arms in self-defence after two men were killed in a targeted attack, local media reported.

Protesters, including several political party activists, civil society members and tribesmen, said that armed volunteers would be given the task to carry out patrols in local areas. They announced a complete ban on motorcycle riding and banned all government employees from the Zakhakhel tribe from doing their official duties until a durable solution for restoring peace was implemented, Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

The protesters demanded a boycott of polio vaccination campaigns and the shutdown of all government and private schools in the Zakhakhel area. They announced that they would not meet any government functionary until a meaningful crackdown was initiated against suspected militants hiding in Mazreena and other nearby areas.

They suggested that local police personnel not wear uniforms to avoid being targeted. The protesters announced a fine of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 1 million for any individual found spying for outlawed militant groups or law enforcement agencies. The protesters said that the road blockade would continue until those involved in the targeted killing were arrested.

The road closure also stopped the deportation of Afghan families, leaving many vehicles carrying Afghan nationals stranded on the road, the Dawn reported.

Tribesmen held the protest after two people were killed in the Sultan Khel area of Landi Kotal on Friday evening. Police said two men were killed by armed assailants riding motorcycles in front of their house. According to the police, the attackers fled from the spot following the incident.

In a similar incident, unidentified armed men targeted two policemen and a teenage relative of a police officer in the same area.

Meanwhile, a monthly security assessment released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) has revealed that the security situation in Pakistan deteriorated in May, particularly due to an increase in terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The latest findings by PICSS showcased an increase in terror attacks during May after a brief period of relative decline, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The sharp rise in attacks, casualties, suicide bombings and kidnappings suggests that security challenges remain severe.

As many as 128 terrorist attacks occurred in May in comparison to 101 attacks in April, showcasing a 27 per cent rise. As many as 71 people, 68 security personnel and six members of peace committees were killed, while 147 people, 35 security personnel and three peace committee members were injured in terrorist violence in May, Dawn reported.

Compared to April, civilian casualties rose from 37 to 71, showcasing a 92 per cent increase, while security personnel fatalities rose from 28 to 68, showcasing a 143 per cent rise. Pakistan witnessed six suicide attacks in May, causing the deaths of 34 security personnel and nine civilians.

Balochistan was the most affected province of Pakistan in May as it recorded 71 terrorist attacks, in comparison to 34 in April, showcasing a 109 per cent rise. As many as 54 kidnappings occurred in Pakistan in May. Of them, 52 kidnappings took place in Balochistan alone.