13 dead, 14 missing after boat capsizes off Yemen’s coast

Aden: At least 13 people have died and 14 others remain missing after a migrant boat capsized off Yemen’s coast, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Sunday.

According to field reports from the IOM, the vessel, which had embarked from Djibouti, was carrying 25 Ethiopian migrants and two Yemeni nationals when it capsized on Tuesday near the Dubab district in Bani Al-Hakam sub-district, Xinhua news agency reported.

The bodies of the deceased, 11 men and two women, have been recovered, while search operations are currently underway to locate the remaining missing persons, said the IOM, adding that the cause of the shipwreck remains unclear.

“This latest tragedy is a stark reminder of the perils faced by migrants on this route… it is imperative that we do not normalize these devastating losses and instead work collectively to ensure that migrants are protected and supported throughout their journeys,” said Matt Huber, the acting chief of mission for IOM Yemen.

Despite repeated warnings and interventions, the waters off Yemen continue to claim lives at an alarming rate. Vulnerable migrants, often fleeing desperate circumstances in search of safety and opportunity in the Gulf states, are frequently exploited by smuggling networks and pushed into perilous conditions.

The IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix recorded over 97,200 migrant arrivals in Yemen in 2023, surpassing the previous year’s numbers. However, the ongoing conflict and deteriorating conditions in Yemen have left many migrants stranded, with limited access to basic services and constant exposure to violence and exploitation.

The IOM is calling on all actors to increase support and address the root causes driving irregular migration, including conflict, poverty, and climate-related challenges.