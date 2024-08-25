Alwyn D’Souza Elected State President of All India Christian Union

Mangalore: Alwyn D’Souza, Central President of Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R), has been elected as the State President of All India Christian Union by a significant majority in the state and national level elections held in Ooty on August 25, 2024.

Alwyn D’Souza has a distinguished track record of service, having held positions such as Director of the Poultry Association, Vice President of Our Lady of Mercy Church, Member of Kotekar Panchayat, President of Kotekar Village Congress Party, Member of KDP, and President of Ullal Block Congress Minority Unit. He has also served as Unit, Zone, and Central President of Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh.

His election as State President adds another notable achievement to his extensive list of contributions. The community is hopeful that society will continue to thrive under his leadership.



