13 medical colleges currently functional in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that 13 medical colleges are functional in the state and a new medical college will come up in the next year.

He also said that the construction works for nine more medical colleges are in various phases.

Soon after the BJP government came to power in Assam, Sarma who was the health minister under Sarbananda Sonowal-led cabinet between 2016 and 2021, gave thrust on increasing the number of medical colleges in the state.

“We have plans to construct one medical college in each district of Assam,” he had said.

There are 13 medical colleges currently functional in the state with the latest being Tinsukia Medical College. The construction work of Pragjyotishpur Medical College is in the last phase and it will become functional in 2025, said the Chief Minister.

The Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital received recognition from the National Medical Commission a few weeks ago.

Sarma mentioned, “The total intake capacity in MBBS courses in Assam is currently 1600 while 722 PG and 44 DM/MCh seats are also available in all medical colleges across the state.”