13-year-old Girl from Belagavi found Murdered in Panambur, Accused Arrested

Mangaluru: The Panambur police arrested the accused in connection with the murder of a 13-year-old girl from Belagavi, on August 7.

The arrested has been identified as Fakirappa Hanamappa (51) from Belagavi.

According to the police, the accused Fakirappa from Belagavi was residing in a rented house in Jokatte, Thokur, and the accused was known to Hanumantha. The victim had come to her uncle Hanumantha’s house for treatment. On August 6, when the victim was alone at home, accused Fakirappa came to Hanumantha’s house and tried to rape the victim. When she did not cooperate, the accused strangulated her. The incident came to light at 10:30 am, when the victim’s mother called the neighbor to talk to her daughter. When the neighbor came to Hanumantha’s house to give the phone to the victim, she found that the victim was dead. In this connection, a case was filed at the Panambur police station.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, the Panambur police started investigating. Within 24 hours the police cracked the case and the accused Fakirappa was arrested.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and the guidance of DCP Law and Order Siddharth Goyal, DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar, ACP Ravish Nayak and ACP Manoj Kumar Naik, the operation was carried out by Police Inspector Mohammed Saleem Abbas, PSI Srikala K T, ASI Krishna B K, HCs Sathish M R, Sayyad Imtiyaz, CPC Shashikumar and Rakesh.