Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital Holds ‘Samavarthanam – 2024’

Mangaluru: “Samavarthanam – 2024”- The Course completion ceremony of 2018-19 the first batch of BAMS of Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, Naringana, Mangalore, was held on 06 August 2024 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Yendurance Zone, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Deralakatte, Mangalore.

Dr Mohammed Iqbal, District Ayush officer, Dakshina Kannada District was the Chief guest of the ceremony. He highlighted the importance of Ayurveda Treatment and made students aware of the different opportunities available in the government sector.

Dr B H Shripathi Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor, and Dr Gangadhar Somayaji, Registrar, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), were the guests of honour. Dr Gururaja H, Principal, Presided over the ceremony. Dr Shubada V I, Vice Principal, welcomed the gathering. Dr Ajay Bhat. U, Associate Professor, administered the Oath to the graduates. Dr Ajantha S K, Professor, delivered the vote of thanks.

The program ended with the National Anthem followed by Cultural events.