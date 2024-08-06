13-year-old Girl from Belagavi found Murdered in Panambur

Mangaluru: A 13-year-old girl was found brutally murdered in a rented house in Jokatte, Panambur, on August 6.

The victim had come to her uncle’s house for treatment four days prior to the incident. On the day of the murder, all family members had left for work, and the victim was alone at home.

At 10:30 a.m., the victim’s mother called the neighbor to talk to her daughter, and when the neighbour arrived, she found that the girl was dead by strangulation.

The neighbour informed the mother, who then informed her brother Hanumantha, and he rushed home and reported the incident to the police. Panambur police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal IPS, DCP of Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar, and other officials arrived at the scene for further investigations.