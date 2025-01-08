14th Annual SPECTRUM Cardiology Conference Scheduled for January 2025

Mangalore: The prestigious 14th Annual SPECTRUM Cardiology Conference, titled “SPECTRUM – 2025,” is set to convene on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at Hotel “The Ocean Pearl” in Kodialbail, Mangalore. This year’s event promises to be a significant gathering of professionals in the field of cardiology.

Since its inception in 2012, the SPECTRUM Conference has cultivated a reputation as a vital platform for knowledge exchange and professional development. The upcoming edition is expected to attract approximately 250 delegates, including cardiologists, physicians, and postgraduate students specializing in cardiology and medicine, not only from Karnataka but also from neighbouring states.

The conference will feature an impressive lineup of eminent speakers from across the nation, ensuring that participants have access to cutting-edge information and research. The program will include a variety of engaging activities such as insightful lectures, dynamic debates, and interactive sessions, all designed to enhance understanding of the latest advancements in cardiac care.

Organizing Chairman, Dr. B. V. Manjunath, Chief Cardiologist at A. J. Hospital & Research Centre and Professor & HOD of Cardiology at A. J. Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, Mangaluru, remarked, “We are excited to host this year’s conference, which aims to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing among cardiovascular professionals. The diverse array of topics and discussions will address the evolving challenges and innovations in cardiology.”

The SPECTRUM conference has established itself as an essential event for medical professionals in the realm of cardiology, and the 2025 edition vows to continue this tradition by providing a platform for dialogue and collaboration among experts in the field.

For more information and registration details, interested participants may visit the official conference website or contact the organizing committee directly.



