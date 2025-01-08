Shri Krishna Corridor Plan to be Formulated for Udupi City Development – Yashpal Suvarna

Udupi: In a significant move towards enhancing urban infrastructure, a comprehensive development plan, the Shri Krishna Corridor, is set to be formulated for Udupi city. Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna has announced that the initiative will involve the construction of vital infrastructures such as flyovers, ring roads, an advanced traffic management system, installation of CCTV cameras, and improved parking facilities. A proposal amounting to Rs 300 crore will be submitted to the Prime Minister to secure the necessary funding for this ambitious project.

MLA Suvarna made these remarks during an interactive program organized by the Udupi District Working Journalists’ Association in collaboration with the Udupi Press Club Committee. The event aimed to address the pressing issues faced by the city and discuss prospective development plans. It was conducted at the Udupi Press Club on Wednesday.

Highlighting the city’s demographic profile, Suvarna pointed out that Udupi has a population exceeding 200,000. He underscored that priority would be given to essential underground drainage and drinking water projects, with a Detailed Project Report (DPR) already having been prepared at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore. He further noted that approximately Rs 700-800 crore will be required for a scientifically sound execution of this initiative.

Among the highlighted projects is the construction of a fully equipped cricket stadium at Beedinagudde, along with a developmental plan for Mannapalla. Plans are also underway to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to address traffic congestion within the city, incorporating CCTV cameras and traffic cones in selected areas to streamline vehicle flow.

Additionally, Suvarna provided updates on the Varahi project, which is nearing completion, although leaks have been detected during recent testing phases. The MLA announced that two public Adalats will be held each month to facilitate addressing city-related grievances.

Support for local commerce will also be enhanced, with a proposed guide map for autorickshaw stands, separate lanes designated for street-side shops, and arrangements for multi-level parking to alleviate congestion in commercial areas.

The event also served as an opportunity to honor the legacy of late Jayakar Suvarna, former president of the association, with a financial assistance check presented to his family. Furthermore, awards were distributed to children of members of the association in recognition of their academic accomplishments.

The program was presided over by Rajesh Shetty Alevoor, president of the Udupi District Working Journalists’ Association, with Secretary Nazir Polya welcoming attendees and Treasurer Umesh Marpally serving as the event’s compere. The proceedings were moderated by Secretary Rahim Ujire, with notable contributions from Karnataka Media Academy member U.S. Shenoy and state committee member Kiran Manjanabailu. The event also featured the inauguration of the Interlock system installed in front of the Press Club, performed by City Municipal Council President Prabhakar Poojary.



