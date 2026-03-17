15-year-old killed as Dubai-based minor rams SUV into scooter in Mumbai; detained

Mumbai: A 17-year-old Dubai resident visiting Mumbai was allegedly involved in a fatal road accident in the Chandivli area after the rental SUV he was driving collided with a scooter, killing a 15-year-old pillion rider, police said on Tuesday. The minor fled the scene but was tracked down within a few hours and later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, they added.

According to officials, the minor had arrived in Mumbai during the Eid holidays and was staying in the city when the incident occurred on Sunday night in the Chandivli area.

Police said the teenager was driving a rented SUV belonging to a friend when the vehicle collided with a scooter carrying two minors. The impact of the crash proved fatal for the pillion rider, identified as Pratik Mane, who was 15 years old.

Officials said the scooter was struck while travelling through the locality, resulting in serious injuries to the pillion passenger, who later succumbed.

Following the collision, the driver allegedly fled the scene. However, acting quickly on available information, the police launched a search operation and managed to trace him within hours of the accident, officials said.

The teenager was taken into custody and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which ordered that he be sent to a correctional or juvenile reform home until March 27.

During the course of the investigation, police also discovered that attempts had been made to mislead them regarding the minor’s whereabouts.

According to officers from Sakinaka Police Station, the accused’s family initially informed investigators that he had left the area and travelled to Mira Road after the accident. However, the police later found him hiding at a relative’s residence within the Chandivli locality itself.

Authorities said they are also examining the circumstances under which the vehicle used in the accident was rented.

In connection with the case, police have issued a notice to the youth’s friend, Mohammed Anas Moharmali Khan (22), who had rented the SUV for a single day.

Officials said Khan’s role in the incident is being scrutinised, particularly regarding the rental arrangement and whether the vehicle was handed over to a minor who was not authorised to drive.

The police added that further action in the case will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, police in New Delhi have filed a chargesheet in connection with another fatal accident involving a minor driver in the Dwarka area.

The chargesheet relates to an incident that occurred last month in Dwarka Sector 11, where a 23-year-old man, Sahil Dhaneshra, died after being hit by a car allegedly driven by a minor.

According to investigators, the minor driver in that case did not possess a valid driving licence and was negligently driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Police said Sahil Dhaneshra sustained fatal injuries after being struck by the car on February 3, leading to his death and prompting a criminal investigation.

Officials added that the chargesheet has now been submitted in the Dwarka case, and legal proceedings will continue based on the evidence collected during the investigation.