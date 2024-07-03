16-year-old SSLC Student Dies of Heart Attack in Moodubelle

Udupi: A 16-year-old high school student died of a heart attack on Wednesday, July 3.

The deceased is identified as Bhagyashree (16). She was studying in 10th standard at St Lawrence Kannada Medium High School, Mudubelle.

According to sources, Bhagyashree was admitted to a private hospital in Udupi after she developed chest pain at home in the morning. Unfortunately, she passed away before receiving treatment.

She is survived by her father, Jayaram Acharya, and mother, Chandrika.