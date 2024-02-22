18-year-old Engineering Student Dies after Bike skids on Road in Karkala

Karkala: An 18-year-old bike rider died and his pillion rider was injured when their two-wheeler skidded near Paraple Road at Karkala on Thursday, February 22

The deceased has been identified as Akash Kanchan (18) a native of Brahmavar. He was studying the first year of Mechanical engineering at Nitte College. The injured person’s name is yet to be known.

According to the police, on Thursday, when the college day function was held in Nitte, Akash along with his friends went to Karkala on separate motorbikes. While returning to the college, Akash lost control of his two-wheeler which skidded on the road near Parpale Hill. Akash died on the spot, while the pillion rider was injured and shifted to the hospital.

A case has been registered in the Karkala Town Police Station and further investigation is on.