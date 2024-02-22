K’taka got road projects worth over Rs 4 lakh cr in 10-year period: Gadkari

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said on Thursday that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government assumed power in 2014, the aim was to execute road projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore in Karnataka.

He said that Karnataka got road projects worth over Rs 4 lakh crore in 10 years. He said this while addressing a rally at Belagavi after inaugurating and laying the foundation for 18 National Highway projects worth Rs 7,290 crore on Thursday.

“After 10 years, Rs 62,000 crore worth of road works have been completed. Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore worth of projects are ongoing and Rs 2.5 lakh crore worth of projects are in the pipeline. Karnataka is a progressive state and without road infrastructure, the overall development is not possible,” Gadkari said.

When PM Modi-led BJP government came to power in 2014, the length of national highways in Karnataka was 6,707 km. In 2024, the length of national highways is 8,200 km, he said.

Gadkari further said that the much sought-after Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road Project would solve the traffic congestion woes in the state capital, adding the project would be completed by January 2025.

“The ring road project was taken up with a budget of Rs 17,000 crore. The state government is giving 30 per cent of the land acquisition cost,” he said.

The ring road would have a length of 282 km of which 242 would pass through Karnataka.

Gadkari also said that Belagavi is going to be an exporter of ‘green oil’ to the world in the form of ethanol.

“There are 28 sugar factories in Belagavi and production of ethanol will benefit farmers. The sugarcane is cultivated in abundance. So, don’t take my words lightly,” he stated.

Karnataka Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi, BJP MPs Mangala Angadi, Annasaheb Jolle and others were also present on the occasion.