188 more Indira Canteens will come up in B’luru: Siddaramaiah



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that 188 additional Indira Canteens will be opened in Bengaluru this year for the benefit of the people.

Indira Canteens are government-run canteen and provide subsidised food to people.

He was speaking to the media after garlanding the statue of Saint Kanakadasa at the premises of the Legislators House on Thursday.

Replying to a question about Indira Canteens, the CM said that Indira Canteens will be started in 225 wards of Bengaluru. Apart from this, canteens will be started where it is necessary. He said mobile canteens will be set up where there is shortage of space for Indira Canteen.

Kanakadasa was a social reformer. He preached humanity through his literature. He was a universal man who worked hard to build an egalitarian society without discrimination, he said.

He composed many works including Ramdhanya Charite, Mohanatarangini. Today, the government is celebrating Kanakadasa’s jayanthi, who fought to eliminate discrimination in the society. He made people aware of his ideals through literature. He composed his Dasa Sahitya in simple language so that people could understand. The Chief Minister wished all the people of the state on Kanakadasa Jayanti.

Responding to a question about his meeting with MLA BR Patil, the Chief Minister said that he had discussed with B.R Patil and that he had been persuaded to attend the session.



